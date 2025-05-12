web analytics
WATCH: Bangladesh A concede five runs after ball hits keeper’s helmet

Bangladesh A conceded five penalty runs after a bizarre fielding tactic backfired during their third unofficial ODI against New Zealand A in Sylhet.

The incident took place in the fifth over of New Zealand’s chase of 227, when opener Rhys Mariu let a delivery from Ebadot Hossain go, as it was well outside the off stump.

Bangladesh A had deployed a peculiar field, with wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan standing well outside the off stump, where first slip would normally be positioned.

However, he left behind his helmet at the usual position of the wicketkeeper.

As a result, the ball passed by Hasan, who was out of position, and struck the helmet left behind him, aligned with the stumps.

According to MCC’s Law 28.3, if the ball hits a helmet (including the wicketkeeper’s) placed on the ground by the fielding side, the ball is immediately deemed dead.

The batting side is awarded five penalty runs, in addition to any runs already completed by the batters.

The umpires swiftly applied the rule, declaring the ball dead and awarding five penalty runs to New Zealand A.

Mariu was eventually dismissed for a run-a-ball 33 after sharing a 77-run opening stand with Dale Phillips.

However, Bangladesh fought back as Nasum Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain, and Nayeem Hasan each claimed two wickets, reducing New Zealand to 166-6.

Despite the setback, Dean Foxcroft (36*) and Zachary Foulkes (28*) guided New Zealand to victory with 10 balls to spare.

