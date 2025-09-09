Bangladesh announces 500 scholarships for Pakistani students

LAHORE: Bangladesh has announced 500 new scholarships for talented Pakistani students, a significant step toward strengthening bilateral ties.

The announcement came during a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Bangladesh’s Minister for Religious Affairs, Dr. Khalid Hussain, in Lahore. President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E. MD Iqbal Hussain Khan, were also present.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif lauded Bangladesh’s achievements in the garment industry, microfinance, and women’s empowerment, calling them vital pillars of social progress. She emphasized that relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are rooted in shared history and brotherhood.

She highlighted Punjab’s interest in collaborating with Bangladesh on green energy, flood management, and sustainable agriculture, adding that the province is committed to transforming Pak-Bangladesh friendship into a lasting regional partnership.

PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that the hearts of the Pakistani people are filled with love for their Bangladeshi brothers and sisters. He noted that Pakistan still regards MM Alam as a national hero and emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral ties. He also lauded Bangladesh’s rapid strides in economic development and people’s welfare.

Dr. Khalid Hussain commended the Nawaz family’s contributions to Pakistan, describing them as historically significant. He also expressed admiration for CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership and reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan.

Bangladesh High Commissioner H.E. MD Iqbal Hussain Khan stated that the people of Bangladesh deeply appreciated Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for conducting nuclear tests, adding that the younger generation of Bangladesh holds him in high esteem. He further said that the people and government of Bangladesh also greatly value the public service and welfare initiatives of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.