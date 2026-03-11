‘Bangladesh could whitewash Pakistan’

Former Pakistan batter Fawad Alam believes Pakistan national cricket team could face a difficult tour in Bangladesh, warning that a series whitewash is possible due to challenging conditions and the inexperience of the visiting side.

Pakistan are currently competing in a Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI series, with matches being played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, where slow pitches have historically favoured the home team.

Speaking about the Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, Alam said the conditions could make life particularly difficult for Pakistan’s batters.

“I feel like whitewash is on cards here because conditions there are tough and Bangladesh make pitches that suit them,” Alam said.

He added that the surface in Dhaka tends to be slow and offers little assistance to batters.

“Batters didn’t get any bounce, and the pitch in general is very slow there, hence scoring runs there is challenging.”

Alam also pointed to the relative inexperience in the current Pakistan ODI squad, suggesting the young side could struggle against a well-settled Bangladesh national cricket team.

According to the former Test batter, only a few players in the touring party have significant international experience.

“Apart from Mohammad Rizwan and Sahibzada Farhan, the majority of the players in the Pakistan squad are inexperienced, with an average of 10 to 12 games each.”

Despite the concerns, Alam said a victory in the series would be a major achievement for the young side.

“If they managed to pull off a win that would be nothing short of an achievement.”