Bangladesh cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T20I series

LAHORE: A 10-member contingent of the Bangladesh cricket team arrived in Lahore as part of the first phase of their tour to Pakistan for a T20I series, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the group includes players as well as members of the support staff.

Among those who reached Lahore are cricketers Hasan Mahmood and Mohammad Tanvir Islam, along with support staff members Parvez Hussain, Tanzim Hasan, and Saqib, among others. The remaining members of the squad are scheduled to arrive tomorrow.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to face off in a three-match T20 series, with the opening game slated for May 28.

The series is part of ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral cricketing ties and promote international cricket in Pakistan.

The sources said Pakistan army contingents will be deployed to ensure security of the players during the T20I series.

Earlier on Wednesday, the PCB announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh.

Agha Salman will lead the Pakistan side in the series. The squad includes Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Abrar Ahmed, and Faheem Ashraf. Others named are Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Naseem Shah.