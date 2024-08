Bangladesh face setback ahead of first Test against Pakistan

Pakistan will host Bangladesh for the two-match Test series which is scheduled to start from August 21. The Test series is part of World Test Championship (WTC).

The first Test match will commence on Wednesday (August 21) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and the final Test match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on August 30.

However, Bangladesh’s preparations for the Test series against Pakistan have been hindered by the injury of their key batter, Mahmudul Hasan.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that Mahmudul has been ruled out due to a groin injury and will be sidelined for three weeks.

“We have received a mail regarding Mahmudul where it is stated that he sustained injury to his right groin and as a result he is being rested for three weeks,” BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury told media.

Pakistan’s Test squad: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh’s Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed.