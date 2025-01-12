Bangladesh govt eases visa restrictions for Pakistan

In a notable initiative to strengthen economic and trade relations, Bangladesh has eased visa restrictions and regulations for Pakistan citizens.

This measure aims to foster improved bilateral relations and enhance trade activities between the two countries.

During a speech at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan, announced this development.

LCCI President, Mian Abuzar Shad, welcomed the participants and underscored the necessity of increasing trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The event also featured remarks from Bangladesh’s Honorary Consul General, Qazi Humayun Fareed, as well as officials from the LCCI, Sheikhupura Chamber, and Gujranwala Chamber, including Senior Vice President Ahmad Naveed Ranjha.

The High Commissioner indicated that the Bangladeshi government has streamlined the visa application process and eliminated the need for clearance from Dhaka for Pakistani diplomatic missions.

He emphasised that promoting trade and investment between the two nations would be a primary focus, with the LCCI playing a pivotal role in this endeavor.

Iqbal Hussain Khan further expressed Bangladesh’s commitment to enhancing relations with Pakistan, recognising that the bilateral ties have not been optimal over the past decade.

He pointed out that Bangladesh, with its population of 180 million, offers a substantial consumer market for Pakistan to explore. Despite the considerable trade potential, the High Commissioner remarked that this opportunity remains largely unexploited.

Additionally, the High Commissioner commended Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor to Bangladesh’s interim government, for his advocacy of regional cooperation and called for closer collaboration among South Asian nations.

He urged the revitalisation of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to advance regional trade and cooperation, highlighting that while global regional cooperation is on the rise, South Asia continues to face challenges that necessitate collective action.