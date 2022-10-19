Bangladesh govt revokes Nora Fatehi’s performance to save dollars

Bangladesh government has denied permission for Bollywood dancer Nora Fatehi to perform at the Dhaka show.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, the ‘Street Dancer’ star has not been granted permission to perform at the Dhaka event by the government, in order to save dollars as part of the austerity measures by the country.

According to details, the Moroccan-Canadian actor was refused to perform “in view of the global situation and with the aim of maintaining the foreign exchange reserves,” said the official statement issued by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh on Monday.

The statement referred to the central bank’s ‘restrictions on dollar payments amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves’ of the country, which slipped to ‘$36.33 billion as of October 12 – enough to cover roughly four months of imports – from $46.13 billion a year earlier’.

Reportedly, the Bollywood celeb was scheduled to perform as well as hand out awards in the ceremony organized by Women Leadership Corporation.

Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut in 2014 and rose to fame following her brief yet notable stint in ‘Bigg Boss’. She is one of the top dancers of the industry of recent times and is currently serving as the judge on the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’.

Fatehi was also chosen to perform in the FIFA World Cup anthem for 2022, ‘Light The Sky’.

