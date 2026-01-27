Bangladesh journalists’ accreditation canceled following T20 World Cup row

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has denied accreditation applications from Bangladesh journalists aiming to cover the T20 World Cup 2026, effectively preventing media representatives from the country from accessing on-ground coverage of the tournament.

The development comes amid already strained relations between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) following their refusal to travel to India for the World Cup, citing security concerns, a decision that eventually led to their replacement by Scotland.

BCB media committee chairman Amzad Hossain confirmed the matter on Monday, revealing that none of the Bangladeshi journalists who applied were granted accreditation.

“As far as I know, all Bangladeshi journalists were rejected. Around 130 to 150 journalists applied this year, but none received accreditation,” Amzad said.

The situation has further fueled controversy after several Bangladeshi journalists claimed their accreditation approvals were initially granted and later withdrawn.

A handful of photojournalists reportedly received confirmation emails and visa support letters in mid-January, only to be informed days later that their applications had been rejected.

Local journalist Mir Farid said he was among those affected.

“I received an approval email from the ICC media department on January 20, which included a visa support letter. But today I received another email saying my application was rejected,” he said.

Bangladeshi journalists have consistently covered ICC events since the country’s involvement in World Cups began in 1999, regardless of whether Bangladesh were active participant in the tournament.

Veteran journalist Arifur Rahman Babu, who was among the Bangladeshi reporters covering the 1996 World Cup, expressed strong disappointment over the ICC’s move.

“Even if a team is not playing, journalists from an ICC Associate Member nation can still receive accreditation. I find no reason why everyone was rejected. I am surprised, and I strongly condemn and protest this decision,” said Arifur, who is also the president of the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA).

Arifur further indicated that the BSJA would consult with the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) and the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Community (BSJC) to decide on a collective response.

“It appears the ICC is unhappy that Bangladesh are not participating and has shut the door on Bangladeshi sports journalists. This goes beyond courtesy and professionalism. I believe this episode has exposed a dark side of the ICC,” he said.

He also suggested that alternative arrangements could have been made, particularly with Sri Lanka being a co-host.

“A strong protest letter should be sent to the ICC through the Ministry of Information and the BCB, seeking an explanation. Since Sri Lanka is a co-host, arrangements could have been made for us there,” he added.