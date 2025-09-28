Bangladesh national among 17 terrorists killed in Karak

KARAK: Officials have said that one of the terrorists killed in Karak has been a Bangladeshi national, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Security forces in a successful operation recently killed 17 terrorists in Darsha Khail area of Karak.

A Bangladeshi identity card, currency and other thing were found from the killed terrorist, officials said. “Two to three Bangladeshi terrorists were also killed in earlier operations of the forces,” according to officials.

Officials said that these people went to Afghanistan for religious preaching (Tableegh), where they joined the terrorist network.

According t o officials, two people were arrested in Bangladesh after the information sent from Pakistan to them.

According to the security sources, a successful operation was conducted against the Indian sponsored terrorists in which the security forces targeted the hide out of the terrorists in Darsha Khail area of Karak.

As many as 17 terrorists were killed during the operation.