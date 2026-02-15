Bangladesh new PM, cabinet to take oath on Feb 17

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s newly elected prime minister and his cabinet will take oath on February 17. The Chief Election Commissioner will administer oath to the cabinet.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman — the scion of one of the country’s most influential political dynasties — celebrated a sweeping victory in the South Asian nation of 170 million after general elections on Thursday.

The country’s interim government leader Dr. Yunus has invited the prime ministers of Pakistan and India to attend the oath taking ceremony. He has also invited the heads of state of China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan.

BBC has reported that BNP’s Tarique Rehman will visit the residence of Jamaat Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman, likely leader of the opposition. Tarique Rahman will also meet the National Citizen Party (NCP) leader and JI ally Naheed Islam.

The NCP was formed by student leaders who spearheaded the uprising against Sheikh Hasina’s government.