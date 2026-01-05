Bangladesh orders IPL telecast ban

Bangladesh government on Monday banned the telecast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the release of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

“In view of the subject, it is being informed that a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come to light regarding the exclusion of Bangladeshi star player Mr Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, scheduled to be held from 26 March 2026. No rational reason for such a decision by the BCCI is known, and such a decision has pained, saddened, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh,” read a statement released by the local government.

“Under these circumstances, until further notice, a request is made as per instructions to stop the broadcast/telecast of all matches and programmes of the Indian Premier League (IPL).”

“This order is issued with the approval of the proper authority and in the public interest.”

The Bangladesh fast bowler was released by the IPL team after the cricket board “advised” it to do so, following tensions between the neighbouring nations.

Mustafizur, who has played in the IPL for other teams in previous editions, was snapped up at auction in December by Kolkata for more than $1 million.

Devajit Saikia, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said that “considering recent developments” Kolkata were “advised to release” the 30-year-old.

Kolkata, majority-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, subsequently said that his “release has been carried out following due process and consultations”.

“BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL replacement regulations,” the team said in a statement on X.

The 19th edition of the IPL begins on March 26.