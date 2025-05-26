Star Bangladesh pacer ruled out of Pakistan T20I series

Bangladesh suffered a major setback as pacer Mustafizur Rahman was ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan.

The left-arm pacer sustained a thumb injury while attempting a caught and bowled during IPL 2025.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named Khaled Ahmed as his replacement for the upcoming series.

The Bangladesh physio said that Mustafizur Rahman’s injury could take up to three weeks to heal, effectively ruling him out of the Pakistan T20I series.

“Mustafizur suffered a clip fracture on his left thumb while playing his last match of the Indian Premier League yesterday,” Hossain said in a statement.

He added, “This injury requires a period of rest and rehabilitation. As per our current assessment, he will be unavailable for selection for the next two to three weeks. We will conduct a follow-up evaluation after two weeks to monitor his recovery progress.”

It is worth noting here that Mustafizur Rahman becomes the third player to miss out on the three-match series, beginning May 28 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Earlier, Nahid Rana had withdrawn for personal reasons, while Soumya Sarkar injured his back just ahead of the T20I series against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the first game of the three-match T20I series is scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, the second on Friday, May 30, while the third and final T20I is scheduled on Sunday.