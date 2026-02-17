Bangladesh PM-to-be Tarique Rahman and lawmakers sworn into parliament

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s prime minister-to-be Tarique Rahman and lawmakers were sworn into parliament on Tuesday, becoming the first elected representatives since a deadly 2024 uprising.

The lawmakers promised loyalty to Bangladesh. They were sworn in by the Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman — the scion of one of the country’s most influential political dynasties — celebrated a sweeping victory in the nation’s general elections last Thursday.

Rahman is set to take over from an interim government that has steered the country of 170 million people for 18 months since the government of Sheikh Hasina was overthrown.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmakers are expected to formally elect Rahman as their leader, with President Mohammed Shahabuddin then to administer the oath of office to the prime minister and his ministers later on Tuesday afternoon.

The country’s interim government leader Dr. Yunus has invited the prime ministers of Pakistan and India to attend the oath taking ceremony. He also invited the heads of state of China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal will represent Pakistan in the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected Bangladesh government.

Foreign office spokesman in Islamabad on Monday said that the prime minister could not attend the inauguration ceremony owing to his overseas engagements.