Bangladesh protests: Mamata Banerjee offers refuge to ‘affectees’

India’s West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her state government would provide shelter to people fleeing violence in Bangladesh if they seek refuge in Bengal.

Speaking at a mega ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally in Kolkata, Banerjee emphasized the humanitarian duty to aid those in need, referencing the United Nations’ resolution on refugee protection.

“I cannot speak anything about Bangladesh as it is another country. The Indian government will speak about that. But if helpless people (from Bangladesh) knock on Bengal’s door, we will give them shelter. There is a resolution of the UN. Neighbours will respect refugees,” Banerjee declared amid heavy rain.

The Bengal chief minister’s remarks underscore the state’s commitment to upholding international humanitarian standards, particularly the UN’s guidelines on the treatment of refugees. She highlighted that, despite the geopolitical boundaries, the moral obligation to assist those in distress transcends borders.

Banerjee’s statement comes at a time of heightened sensitivity in the region, with concerns about the treatment of refugees and the political implications of cross-border migration. Her pledge reflects the historical context of Bengal’s response to crises in neighboring regions, reiterating a tradition of offering refuge and support to those displaced by violence and conflict.