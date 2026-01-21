ICC denies Bangladesh request, T20 World Cup matches stay in India

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed that the schedule and groupings for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will remain unchanged, despite Bangladesh requesting a relocation of its matches to Sri Lanka over security concerns.

The mega-event is set to begin on February 7, with matches hosted across Sri Lanka and India.

The ICC’s decision came after a detailed review of Bangladesh’s participation during a board meeting. According to the global cricket body, multiple security assessments, including independent reports, concluded that the designated venues pose no threat to Bangladesh players, officials, media personnel, or fans.

In an official statement, the ICC said:

“All security assessments and independent reviews confirm that there is no credible threat to the Bangladesh team or associated personnel at any tournament venue.”

The statement further emphasized that with the tournament just weeks away, altering the schedule is not feasible, and making changes without a verified security threat could set a dangerous precedent for future ICC events, potentially undermining the organization’s impartiality and the integrity of its tournaments.

Bangladesh has been placed in Group C, where they will face West Indies, Nepal, and England. According to the confirmed schedule, the team will play its first three matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with the final group-stage match scheduled in Mumbai.

The controversy began when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) raised security concerns about traveling to India and requested that their matches be shifted to Sri Lanka. Tensions escalated following a dispute involving fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman during the IPL, which sparked strong reactions in Dhaka.

Despite multiple rounds of negotiations, the ICC’s alternative venue proposals within India were rejected by the BCB. Bangladesh remains firm on its demand to play matches in Sri Lanka, leaving the matter unresolved.