Bangladesh set Test history with six ducks in an innings

ANTIGUA: In a major collapse, Bangladesh set new record after six of its batsmen were dismissed for ducks in the first Test match against West Indies in Antigua, the second in the row.

Six Bangladesh batsmen namely Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed went to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

The Bengali Tigers were bowled out for 103 runs on the board in just 32.5 overs.

Windies after winning the toss opted to bowl first, which worked for the host side as they just used five of their bowlers to bowl out the Bengali Tigers. The pick of the bowlers were Jayden Seals and Alzarri Joseph who picked up 3 wickets each while Kemar Roach and Kyle Mayers finished with 2 wickets each.

Not to forget, in the process, Bangladesh have made an unwanted record against their name by registering six ducks in an innings in back-to-back matches. Six of their batters got out without scoring on Day 1 of the 1st Test against West Indies in Antigua. The same thing had happened in their last Test against Sri Lanka in Mirpur.

At one stage in the innings, Bangladesh were 45 for 6 as they had no answer to the bowling of the West Indians. The clueless Bangladesh batter followed one after the other and it seemed the visitors will be booked for an ever worse score.

However, captain Shakib Al Hasan’s fifty ensured Bangladesh crossed the 100-run mark.

