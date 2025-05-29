VIDEO: Bangladesh, SA players involved in physical fight in Emerging Test

MIRPUR: The second unofficial Test between Bangladesh Emerging and South Africa Emerging turned ugly when players got involved in a physical fight.

The two teams were playing the game at the Shere Bangla National Stadium when things heated up between Bangladesh batter Ripon Mondol and South Africa bowler Tshepo Ntluli.

The incident took place during the 104th over of Bangladesh’s innings when Mondol smashed Ntluli for a six off the first ball of the over.

The viral video of the fight showed the South Africa bowler approaching Mondol and pushing him.

In reply, Ripon Mondol pushed Ntluli away multiple times, but the South African player continued to charge at him.

The situation worsened when Tshepo Ntluli was seen attempting to seize and punch Mondol’s helmet.

This led to another altercation between the two players, leading the umpires to separate the two and calm the situation.

While the Test was unofficial, cricket boards could still take disciplinary actions against the players involved in the physical altercation.

Following the fight between the two emerging players, the Match referee, Salim Shahed, announced his decision to review the fight to determine any potential disciplinary actions.

“Once I receive the umpires’ report, I will prepare my report with suggestions for punishment,” he said.

“I will send that report to both boards so that they can take action based on my report,” he added.

It is to be noted here that the second unofficial Test is the second and final game between Bangladesh and the South Africa Emerging side, after the first game ended in a draw.