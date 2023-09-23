Bangladesh spinner Mahedi Hasan makes into headlines for this bizarre reason

After the sportsmanship of Bangladesh captain Litton Das and pacer Hasan Mahmud against New Zealand in the second ODI made headlines, their teammate Mahedi Hasan has now come under the limelight for a whole different reason.

During the 47th over of the New Zealand innings, Bangladesh umpire Sharfuddoula had a brain-fade moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahedi Hasan (@mahedihasan_55)

He lost count of the number of deliveries bowled in the over. Spinner Mahedi Hasan ended up bowling seven balls instead of the usual six-ball quota.

It meant that the spinner was made to bowl an extra delivery in the ninth over of his spell.

However, it did not make a difference as New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson did not score runs off it.

New Zealand won the second ODI by 86 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match bilateral series. They will clash in the third and final game on Tuesday.

We take a 1-0 series lead in Dhaka 🏏 Ish Sodhi with career-best ODI figures of 6-39 to lead the team to victory. Catch up on all scores at https://t.co/By7YWaq3GU 📲#BANvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/obOporSpRj — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 23, 2023

It will be Bangladesh’s last fixture with New Zealand before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. They will meet again October 13th in Chennai.

