Bangladesh to face consequences if skip T20 World Cup matches in India

Bangladesh could face serious consequences if they opt out of travelling to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with reports suggesting the team may be forced to forfeit points if they fail to fulfil their fixtures.

According to ESPNcricinfo, differing versions have emerged following a virtual meeting between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) held on Tuesday.

The call was convened after the BCB formally approached the ICC on Sunday, requesting that Bangladesh’s matches scheduled in India be shifted to Sri Lanka due to security concerns.

Reports claim the ICC rejected Bangladesh’s request and conveyed during the meeting that the team would need to travel to India to participate in the tournament.

Failure to do so, the ICC reportedly warned, could result in Bangladesh forfeiting points in the competition.

However, the BCB has denied receiving any such ultimatum, insisting that no formal instruction or threat of sanctions was communicated by the ICC during the discussion.

As of now, neither the ICC nor the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued an official statement clarifying the outcome of the meeting.

The situation has escalated amid heightened tensions following the abrupt release of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mustafizur was picked up in the December auction for INR 9.2 crore before being released on reported directives from the BCCI, a move that prompted a strong reaction from the BCB and is believed to have triggered its approach to the ICC.

The uncertainty comes less than a month before the start of the 20-team T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held across India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Bangladesh have been placed in Group C and are slated to play their opening three matches in Kolkata, against West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9 and England on February 14.

They will wrap up their group-stage campaign against Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.