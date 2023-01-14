Bangladesh upset Australia in Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh clinched a memorable win over Australia in the opening game of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup at Benoni in South Africa on Saturday.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat. They scored 130-5 with the right-handed batter Claire Moore scoring a half-century. The right-handed batter struck seven boundaries on her way to 51-ball 52.

She put on a 76-run with Ella Hayward (35 runs from 39 deliveries).

Bangladesh pacers Marufa Akter and Disha Biswas took two wickets.

The side completed the run chase with seven wickets in hand and two overs to spare. Wicketkeeper batter Dilara Akter top scored with 40 runs from 42 balls with seven fours.

She and right-handed batter Afia Prottasha (24 runs from 22 balls) put on a 65-run partnership on the second wicket.

Australia pacer Chloe Ainsworth bagged two wickets.

In the second match of the day, UAE triumphed over Scotland by six wickets. The third game of the tournament saw India beat the hosts by seven wickets.

Sri Lanka clinched a seven-wicket win over the United States.

Pakistan will play Rwanda whereas Ireland takes on West Indies. England will go up against Zimbabwe and New Zealand play Indonesia in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

