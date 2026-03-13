Bangladesh opt to bowl against Pakistan

Bangladesh have opted to bowl against Pakistan in the second ODI as they look to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series on Friday.

In the last game, Nahid Rana produced a performance that absolutely blew visitors Pakistan away in 30.4 overs. And now they’ll have to show some sort of character against a buoyant home team if they are to level the series.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, after winning the toss, said that he’d like to continue doing what brought them success in the last game.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said that the batters are aware of their mistakes.

He doesn’t want his batters to back down though.

Pakistan have made a change in their playing XI, as Abrar Ahmed made way for Haris Rauf.

More to follow…