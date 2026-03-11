Bangladesh opt to bowl against Pakistan

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the first ODI being played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking at a pre-series press conference on Tuesday, Afridi revealed that Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, and Shamyl Hussain will make their international ODI debuts.

Farhan and Sadaqat are set to open the innings, while Hussain will bat at one-down.

“Sahibzada [Farhan] ofcourse he has been a top performer in T20Is as well as List A domestic cricket in Pakistan. Maaz Sadaqat will also open the innings, and Shamyl Hussain will bat at one down,” he said.

Teams

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim, and Abrar Ahmed.