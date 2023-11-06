Bangladesh wins toss, elects to field first against Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 clash here at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Injuries to key players has hurt Sri Lanka’s World Cup 2023 campaign, but the Island nation can still qualify for the semi-finals with victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

They will also need a host of other results to fall their way, but for now all they can concentrate on is registering a third win of the tournament by defeating fellow Asian side Bangladesh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Bangladesh’s sole victory at the World Cup came in their opening fixture against Afghanistan in Dharamsala and six straight losses since that match has left Shakib Al Hasan’s side without any hope of qualifying for the semi-finals.

They do still have plenty to play though and will be keen to put a dent in Sri Lanka’s chances by picking up their second triumph of what has been a disappointing campaign.

Veterans Litton Das, Mahmudullah and Shakib will be relied upon to score freely for Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka will look to the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama and skipper Kusal Mendis to get going with the bat.

Spin is likely to be a major factor in this clash, with Shakib to lead Bangladesh’s slow bowling attack and players in the ilk of Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage sure to be prominent for Sri Lanka.