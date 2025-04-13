Bangladesh wheelchair team seek assistance to participate in World Cup

Bangladesh’s wheelchair cricket team has sought assistance for participation in the inaugural Wheelchair Cricket World Cup, scheduled in Pakistan.

The eight-team tournament will be held from September 30 to October 9 in 2025 in Lahore and Faisalabad by the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC).

The teams invited for the inaugural Wheelchair Cricket World Cup include Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, England, Kenya, and the UAE.

However, the Bangladesh wheelchair team captain has revealed that his team has no official sponsor or partner to help them take part in the event

In an interview with a foreign media outlet, Mohammad Mohsin confirmed that the side has received an invitation for the Wheelchair Cricket World Cup.

“Bangladesh wheelchair cricket team has accepted this prestigious invitation and has begun preparation to participate in the World Cup. This is a proud moment for Bangladesh and the start of a new chapter in the history of wheelchair cricket,” he said.

Mohsin requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to help them take part in the tournament.

“Till now, we don’t have any sponsor or financial partner to help us take part in the World Cup. We request the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the BCB to support us and help us avail the opportunity to represent the country in the international arena,” he added.