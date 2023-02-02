Bangladeshi boy reaches Malaysia after hide and seek went wrong

In a strange incident a Bangladeshi boy found himself in Malaysia after the hide and seek game went wrong.

Hide and seek can be fun but something can go horribly wrong. A 15-year-old boy hailing from the port city of Chittagong Bangladesh hides in a container while playing hide and seek with his friends.

To his bad luck, the container was loaded for Malaysia. The boy fell asleep in the container.

Almost a week later the boy was found in the container in Malaysia. He was starved and dehydrated.

The boy was taken to hospital as he was suffering from a fever. Initially, the police thought it was a human trafficking case but later the case was dismissed.

