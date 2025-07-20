Transgender alias unmasked: Bangladeshi man arrested in Bhopal

In a shocking disclosure, Indian officials have arrested Abdul Kalam, a Bangladeshi national who had been living in India for 20 years under the fake transgender identity of a woman named Neha Kinnar.

The arrest happened in Bhopal after confidential information that led to an undercover police operation.

According to reports, Abdul Kalam came to India illegally at the age of 10. Initially, he settled in Mumbai, where he lived for nearly 20 years. He then moved to Bhopal’s Budhwara and pretended to be a transgender individual, blending into the local transgender (hijra) community.

Under an assumed name, Neha, Abdul Kalam managed to obtain fake Indian documents, including an Aadhaar card, ration card, voter ID, and even a passport.

Using these fake credentials, the Bangladeshi man arrested in India was able to commute to Bangladesh without sparking suspicion.

He remained undercover with this fake ID for years, assisted by his active participation in transgender circles in both Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Officials are now investigating whether transgender identity of Abdul Kalam was honest or a camouflage to avoid detection and deportation.

According to the orders, he will go through a transgender test, and cybercrime units are analysing his mobile data for possible connections to broader illegal immigration networks.

The case has raised serious concerns about national security, indicating involvement from the Intelligence Bureau and Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Abdul Kalam has been placed under 30-day custody at Talaiya Police Station, and deportation proceedings are anticipated to begin once the investigation concludes.

This incident indicates susceptibilities in India’s documentation systems and highlights the need for tighter control in cases of identity fraud and illegal immigration.

The Bangladeshi man arrested in India may be just one part of a larger network, as authorities continue to probe possible accomplices and similar cases across the country.