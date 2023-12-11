Mushfiqur Rahim accused of fixing in New Zealand Test series

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim served a legal notice to a television channel over accusing him of spot-fixing by handling the ball during the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It is pertinent to mention that Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for obstructing the field in the first Test against New Zealand after he used his hand to steer the ball away while standing around the stumps.

Did Mushfiqur Rahim really need to do that? He’s been given out for obstructing the field! This one will be talked about for a while…

.

.#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/SC7IepKRTh — FanCode (@FanCode) December 6, 2023

Following the dismissal, Bangladesh TV channel Ekattor TV reportedly claimed that the dismissal could be linked to spot-fixing.

The right-handed batter issued a defamation notice to the channel’s Head of News, the Sports Editor and reporter Saiful Rupak. It stated that the news report left the cricketer mentally shattered.

It also stated that Mushfiqur Rahim could hardly believe that a reputed and esteemed channel like Ekattor TV could resort to such a vile instance of yellow journalism without considering its far-reaching purport.

It stated that the report and its publication in the manner aforesaid, where it has been seen, accessed, and downloaded by countless millions throughout Bangladesh and the rest of the world, has lowered the cricketer in the eyes and estimation of right-thinking people and therefore constitutes criminal defamation punishable under the Bangladeshi Penal Code and various sections of the Cyber Security Act, 2023.

Moreover, it stated that Mushfiqur Rahim is entitled to proceed against the channel for exemplary damages as compensation by instituting civil legal action.

They have asked the organization to take immediate steps to remove the offending report from YouTube and all other social media sites where it may have been published. The channel has been told to issue an unconditional apology for having broadcast the offending “false and unverified” report.

Moreover, the lawyers said the channel should assure his client in writing that the reporter Saiful Rupak will cautioned to be more careful in future.

Later, they removed their report and apologized to the cricketer.

It is pertinent to mention that cricket laws state that a batter would be given handled the ball out if either they willfully touched the ball while in play with the hand not holding the bat unless he does so with the consent of the opposite side.

The bowler does not get credit for the wicket.

Related – Michael Vaughan reacts to Mushfiqur Rahim getting out for obstructing field