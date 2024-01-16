Bangladesh’s Nasir Hossain banned for two years on corruption charges

Bangladesh allrounder Nasir Hossain has been banned for two years from all forms of cricket, with six months suspended, for breaching the sport’s anti-corruption code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old admitted three charges of failing to disclose that he was “approached to engage in corrupt conduct”, receiving an iPhone as a gift and not cooperating with the investigation after being charged by the ICC in September.

“Mr [Nasir] Hossain has chosen to admit to the charges and has agreed to the sanction in the place of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing,” the ICC said in a statement. “Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be free to resume international cricket on 7 April 2025.”

Nasir Hossain, who has played 19 tests and 65 one day internationals for Bangladesh, has not represented his country since 2018.

