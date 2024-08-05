Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina lands in India’s Agartala

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina landed in India’s northeastern city of Agartala on Monday after fleeing Dhaka, broadcaster CNN-News18 reported.

India is set to offer a safe passage to Hasina, the report said, citing intelligence sources.

Media reports said she had flown in a military helicopter with her sister.

Hasina had sought since early July sought to quell nationwide protests against her government, but she fled after a brutal day of unrest on Sunday in which nearly 100 people died.

Television visuals showed thousands of people pouring into the streets of the capital Dhaka in jubilation and shouting slogans. Thousands also stormed Hasina’s official residence ‘Ganabhaban’, shouting slogans, pumping fists and showing victory signs.

“She has fled the country, fled the country,” some shouted.

Protesters in Dhaka also climbed atop a large statue of independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina’s father, and began chiselling away at the head with an axe, the visuals showed.

Student activists had called for a march to the capital Dhaka on Monday in defiance of a nationwide curfew to press Hasina to resign, a day after deadly clashes across