web analytics
22.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, February 23, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Bangladesh chief adviser invites Elon Musk to launch Starlink to country

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has extended an invitation to Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, to visit Bangladesh and launch the Starlink satellite internet service in the country, local media reported.

In a letter dated February 19, Muhammad Yunus expressed his enthusiasm for the potential collaboration, highlighting the benefits of Starlink’s cutting-edge technology for Bangladesh’s youth, The Inqilab reported.

He emphasised the importance of working together to create a better future, stating, “Let’s work together to make our shared vision a reality.”

Muhammad Yunus has also instructed his high-level representatives to collaborate with the SpaceX team to ensure the necessary work is completed within the next 90 days for the launch of Starlink.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.