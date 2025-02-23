Bangladesh chief adviser invites Elon Musk to launch Starlink to country

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has extended an invitation to Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, to visit Bangladesh and launch the Starlink satellite internet service in the country, local media reported.

In a letter dated February 19, Muhammad Yunus expressed his enthusiasm for the potential collaboration, highlighting the benefits of Starlink’s cutting-edge technology for Bangladesh’s youth, The Inqilab reported.

He emphasised the importance of working together to create a better future, stating, “Let’s work together to make our shared vision a reality.”

Muhammad Yunus has also instructed his high-level representatives to collaborate with the SpaceX team to ensure the necessary work is completed within the next 90 days for the launch of Starlink.