Bangladesh's Yunus says post-uprising polls mark end of 'nightmare'

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus said the holding of elections on Thursday, the first since the deadly 2024 uprising, marked the end of the “nightmare” and a fresh start for the nation.

“This is a day of freedom,” the 85‑year‑old Nobel Peace Prize winner said after voting in Dhaka. “Through this, we have ended the nightmare and begun a new dream.”

Yunus has led the South Asian nation of 170 million people since Sheikh Hasina’s 15‑year rule ended with her ouster in August 2024.

He said that he had inherited a “completely broken down” system of public administration and justice that required a comprehensive overhaul.

Yunus has pushed a reform charter for democratic change he says is designed to prevent a return to autocratic one-party rule.

It proposes term limits for prime ministers, the creation of an upper house of parliament, stronger presidential powers and greater judicial independence.

As well as parliamentary elections, voters are also taking part in a referendum on whether to endorse that charter.

‘Spirit of the uprising’

Yunus, who will step down after the vote, has promoted the charter as the defining legacy of his caretaker administration.

“From here, we will begin our journey towards a new Bangladesh,” Yunus added, beaming.

“I urge you all to participate in the referendum. It is important not only to choose your representatives, but also to take part in the referendum.”

With key parties calling for a yes vote, many believe it will pass.

But many ordinary voters say they are confused by the complexity of the proposals.

“This was the first ever referendum I took part in, I didn’t read the whole paper or every clause, but cast my vote,” said Afroza Begum, 46.

School teacher Rehana Akhtar, 60, said she felt “ecstatic” and hoped the democratic process would bring positive change after the iron-fisted rule of Hasina.

“I hope the country moves toward a better direction, we have suffered a lot,” she said.

Yasin Arafat Emon, 25, said he had backed the charter.

“I think voting ‘yes’ in the referendum reflects the spirit of the uprising,” he said. “It will help us see the reform we want to see in the state institutions.”

The referendum, which needs to be passed by a simple majority, notes that it will be “binding on the parties that win” the election. If approved, it would still need to be ratified by the new parliament.