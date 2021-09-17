Bank Alfalah launches the first-ever digital banking portal in Pakistan

State Bank of Pakistan has taken a radical initiative that encourages banks to launch their own digital onboarding platforms to offer customers the convenience to do all their banking without visiting any branch.

Bank Alfalah is regarded as a pioneer in the industry through its digital banking solutions that enable customers to enjoy an exceptional and hassle-free banking experience.

The Bank has taken the lead to introduce digital technology for its complete banking portfolio.

Bank Alfalah has become the first bank in Pakistan to launch a safe & secure digital banking portal called Bank Alfalah Rapid; which provides customers the means to open an array of banking accounts anytime, anywhere, as well as apply for credit & debit cards, download e-statements, subscribe for SMS alerts, and a lot more with just a few clicks.

Bank Alfalah continues to disrupt the banking space using innovative digital technologies, always with the objective of improving convenience and ease of access for the people of Pakistan.

To access Bank Alfalah Rapid, please visit rapid.alfalah.com