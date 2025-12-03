Bank balance required to get Schengen Visa for Sweden

LAHORE: Wherever you travel abroad, ample funds are needed to enjoy your foreign sojourn. Similarly, those applying for a Schengen visa for Sweden must possess sufficient funds to finance their trip or stay in the European country.

The applicants of the visas are required to submit a fresh and valid bank balance statement along with the applications.

Whereas attaching the document indicate the applicant is a genuine individual who will not slip into the country.

With a unique mix of historical landmarks, stunning natural beauty, and rich cultural heritage, Sweden proved to be one of the best travel destinations in Europe.

A huge number of visitors from around the world move to this Scandinavian country to enjoy its charm or experience a relaxing getaway.

Most travellers, including those from Pakistan, need to apply for a short-term Schengen visa to visit.

The Swedish Embassy processes these visa applications for Pakistani citizens, as well as for Afghan nationals and foreign residents in Pakistan.

The applicant can submit the bank statement as proof of funds along with the visa application. The statement shows that the visitor owns enough funds to finance his/her stay in Sweden.

For Swedish Schengen visa, applicants need to submit bank statements showing transactions in the last six months, duly signed and stamped by the bank, along with the visa application.

As per the reported facts, the daily required amount for a tourist is 80 Euros to bear expense of stay in Sweden.

Therefore, the applicants must hold 7,200 euros in their bank account if they intend to stay in Sweden for 90 days.