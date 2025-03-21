web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, March 21, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Eidul Fitr: Bank holidays announced

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The banks in Pakistan will remain closed for three consecutive days as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced public holidays on account of Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

According to a press release issued by SBP, all banks including the SBP will remain closed from March 31 to April 2, 2025 (Monday to Wednesday).

Earlier, the federal government also announced a three-day Eidul Fitr 2025 holiday.

Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the Shawwal crescent is likely to be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, provided weather conditions remain clear.

Read more: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet for Shawwal moon sighting on March 30

Khalid Ijaz Mufti, Secretary General of the council, stated that the new moon will be born on Saturday, March 29, at 3:58 PM Pakistan time. By sunset on Sunday, the moon’s age will exceed 26 hours, making it visible to the naked eye.

Mufti explained that the moon must be at least 18 hours old at sunset to be sighted, a requirement that will be easily met. The time difference between sunset and moonset, essential for visibility, will also exceed the minimum threshold of 40 minutes across different cities.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.