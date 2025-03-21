Eidul Fitr: Bank holidays announced

KARACHI: The banks in Pakistan will remain closed for three consecutive days as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced public holidays on account of Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

According to a press release issued by SBP, all banks including the SBP will remain closed from March 31 to April 2, 2025 (Monday to Wednesday).

Earlier, the federal government also announced a three-day Eidul Fitr 2025 holiday.

Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the Shawwal crescent is likely to be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, provided weather conditions remain clear.

Read more: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet for Shawwal moon sighting on March 30

Khalid Ijaz Mufti, Secretary General of the council, stated that the new moon will be born on Saturday, March 29, at 3:58 PM Pakistan time. By sunset on Sunday, the moon’s age will exceed 26 hours, making it visible to the naked eye.

Mufti explained that the moon must be at least 18 hours old at sunset to be sighted, a requirement that will be easily met. The time difference between sunset and moonset, essential for visibility, will also exceed the minimum threshold of 40 minutes across different cities.