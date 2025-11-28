Banks to remain open Saturday

All commercial bank branches to operate on Saturday, including National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branches handling customs duties, to remain open for extended hours from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday, 29 November 2025.

To facilitate taxpayers in making over-the-counter (OTC) payments of Government duties and taxes, the State Bank of Pakistan has directed all commercial bank branches to operate on Saturday, including National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branches handling customs duties to remain open for extended hours from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

According to the directive, the NBP-designated branches manually collecting Government receipts and payments shall settle their transactions with the respective SBP-BSC field office/head office on the same day, immediately following completion of the same-day clearing cycle.

To ensure same-day settlement, all instruments related to Government receipts and payments presented at bank counters on November 29, 2025, shall be collected by NIFT through Special Clearing at 05:30 pm. The NIFT shall also provide the clearing fate of these instruments by 11:30 pm on the same day.