Bank manager robs of millions using fake documents

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a former manager of a private bank allegedly involved in the embezzlement of millions of rupees and foreign currency, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson said that FIA Commercial Bank Circle while taking action on complaints received by overseas Pakistanis nabbed the accused.

The FIA said that the former manager of a private bank in connivance with his wife and other staffers had embezzled millions of rupees, as well as hundreds of thousands of US dollars.

According to the FIA Commercial Bank Circle, the accused and his accomplices through forged signatures on several documents to embezzle around Rs 49 million and over 600,000 US dollars.

“The accused has also misappropriated the loan issued in the name of an account holder,” the FIA added.

Earlier on February 28, the FIA arrested a man allegedly involved in Hawala-Hundi and selling smuggled mobile phones in Karachi.

As per details, the arrested accused is running a Hawala-Hundi and mobile phone smuggling network along with his accomplices based in Dubai.

The FIA in an operation conducted at Star City Mobile Mall also seized smuggled mobile phones and accessories from the accused named Umair Jaffer. Foreign currency has also been recovered from the arrested accused possession.

The FIA sources said that records related to telegraphic transfer were also recovered from the accused.

A case has been registered against the suspect in the anti-corruption circle. The FIA said that raids are being conducted for the arrest of other suspects.