Friday, August 26, 2022
Nazir Shah

Bank manager shot dead in Karachi

A bank manager was shot dead by armed men outside the private bank in Karachi North Nazimabad area here on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in North Nazimabad’s Khadija market when armed men opened fire on a bank manager and fled the scene.

In a CCTV footage, available with ARY News, it can be seen that man was smoking a cigarette at the entrance of the bank when unknown assailants on a motorcycle came and opened fire.

The accused chased down the manager and fired three shots from behind, as a result of which the bank manager died on the spot.

Police have shifted the body to hospital for post mortem while investigation has been launched in the case.

