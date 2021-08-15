Man’s bid to rob bank foiled after cashier couldn’t read his handwriting

A bank robber’s demands for cash were foiled because cashiers couldn’t read his handwriting, forcing him to leave without the money.

Sussex police while sharing the entire episode said in its statement that due to poor handwriting, the employee was unable to read the note and 67-year-old Alan Slattery left the branch empty-handed.

Staff at the bank later managed to read the note, which said ‘your screen won’t stop what I’ve got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers’. They then rang the police, who attended and seized the note and CCTV footage from inside the bank.

However, this was not his first attempt, according to police as Slattery entered three banks in Hastings and Eastbourne in the space of two weeks, and used written notes to ask the cashiers to hand over money.

Around 2.50 pm on March 26, Slattery entered the Nationwide Building Society branch in London Road, St Leonards. He handed a threatening note over to the cashier who, in fear for her safety, handed over £2,400 in cash. Slattery did not say anything but left with the money.

Police attended and viewed CCTV from the bank and surrounding businesses, which showed Slattery boarding a bus moments after the robbery.

Enquiries with the bus company identified Slattery from the picture on his bus pass, which matched that as the person seen in the bank’s CCTV.

As enquiries were ongoing to trace Slattery, police received a call from the NatWest bank in Havelock Road, Hastings, around 1.20pm on April 1. Staff at the bank reported a man entering the branch and handing over a threatening note demanding money. The cashier challenged the man, who then left empty-handed.

Read More: WATCH: MAN KEEPS ENJOYING HIS MEAL DURING ARMED ROBBERY AT RESTAURANT

Upon receiving this report, officers attended the last known address for Slattery and identified him walking in the vicinity. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

Slattery pleaded guilty to all three offences, and was given a six-year extended sentence, comprising of four years in custody and two years on licence.