Bank staff instructed to keep minimum cash in ATMs

LAHORE: Amid PTI’s Azadi Long March, the government has reportedly directed bank employees to keep minimum cash in the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, government and private bank employees have been warned under government pressure not to express their political affiliation on social media.

According to the warning, no bank employee should participate in a sit-in or long march, no bank employee will get any leave for the next 2-3 days, if a bank employee wants to leave, he or she has to submit the proof in the form of a document.

Bank employees have also been instructed to keep minimum cash at ATMs.

The PTI is set to begin its long march from Swabi today. Former prime minister Imran Khan will lead the massive rally in Islamabad.

Prior to the commencement of rally, all roads from Punjab to Islamabad have been closed while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also cut off from Islamabad.

