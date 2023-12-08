Banks to remain open on Saturday, Sunday

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Friday announced that the designated banks collecting Hajj applications across Pakistan would remain open on the weekend – Saturday and Sunday (December 9 and 10), ARY News reported.

In a statement, ministry spokesperson said that emphasised that applications are actively being accepted under the government’s Hajj Scheme.

“To facilitate the intending pilgrims, banks have agreed to extend their operational hours over the weekend,” the spokesperson said. The move follows a notification issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, responding to the Ministry’s request.

As per the notification, individuals interested in applying for Hajj can approach the designated banks for assistance and submission of their applications on weekend (Saturday and Sundy).

The Ministry’s spokesperson further clarified that the acceptance of Hajj applications will continue until Tuesday, December 12.

Earlier on Dec 3, it was reported that the number of intending pilgrims under the government Hajj Scheme dropped down to the record level.

The banks have received only 6,000 applications of intending pilgrims across the country in six days, according to sources.

Total 89,605 Pakistani citizens will perform Hajj under the government hajj scheme. Balloting will be held in case of more applications than the fixed number of pilgrims.

Hajj applications can be submitted on the Pakistani passport that will be valid till Dec 16, 2024. The applications could also be processed on the token of the passport application.

The government has fixed 25,000 pilgrims’ quota to perform Hajj under the sponsorship scheme on ‘first come first serve’ basis. The government will conduct balloting of intending pilgrims’ applications for its regular hajj scheme.