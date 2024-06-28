Banks to remain closed across Pakistan on THIS date

KARACHI: On the occasion of the new financial year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced a nationwide bank holiday on July 01, 2024, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, it has been stated that the central bank will remain closed for public dealings on Monday, July 1, 2024.

All banks, development financial institutions, and microfinance banks will also remain close for public dealings, allowing them to close their accounts for the previous financial year.