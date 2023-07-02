Banks to remain closed for public dealing today

KARACHI: All banks to remain closed for public dealing on Monday (today) across the country, ARY News reported.

As per details, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Development Financial Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will, therefore, remain closed for public dealing.

The banks will remain closed today July 3 because of the bank holiday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) restored the Saturday holiday for bank employees across the country, however, the office hours will be increased during the five-day workweek.

The central bank issued a notification regarding the restoration of the Saturday holiday in a recent move, whereas, some bank branches will be opened for public facilitation on Saturdays.

The office hours will be 9:00 am to 5:30 from Monday to Thursday, whereas, 1:30 pm to 2:15 will be given for namaz and lunch break.