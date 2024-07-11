Banks to remain closed for two days next week

KARACHI: Banks across Pakistan will remain closed for two days next week on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Muharram) on 16 and 17 July, 2024.

The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on July 16TH and 17TH, 2024 (Tuesday & Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1446 A.H),” the regulator said in a notice on Wednesday.

The federal government on Tuesday declared a two-day holiday on the 16th and 17th of July 2024 to observe Ashura on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

“[…] the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 16th and 17th July, 2024 (Tuesday and Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1446 AH),” a notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated.

Ashura will be observed in Pakistan on July 17 (Wednesday) and Muslims across the globe will observe the religious occasion with grief and sorrow.

Meanwhile, the federal government approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the month of Muharram.