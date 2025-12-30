Banks to remain closed on Thursday

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced banks holiday on January 1st, Thursday, ARY News reported.

In its statement on Monday, today, the SBP informed that all the government and private banks of the country, development financial institutions, micro finance banks will be closed for all types of public dealing on very first day of the new year, 2026.

Earlier, the possible holiday schedule for the year 2026 has surfaced, with the first holiday of the year expected to be observed on February 5 for Kashmir Day.

As per the possible schedule, the people will enjoy their next three holidays from March 21 to March 23 for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The country will observe a holiday on May 1 for Labour Day.

The masses will perform the sacrifice of animals from May 27 to 29 for the yearly celebrations of Eid-ul-Azha.

August 14 will be a national holiday for Independence Day celebrations. Besides that, the nation will enjoy an off on August 26 for the sacred event of Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Iqbal Day will be observed on November 9.

A holiday will be given on December 25 for the birth anniversary of the founder of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which is also Christmas Day.

However, the Christian community of the country will enjoy a holiday on December 26; this will be an off only for the Christian community of the country.