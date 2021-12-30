Banks to remain shut for public on Monday: SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on Monday, January 3, 2022, which will be observed as a ‘Bank Holiday’.
“All banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date,” the SBP said in a statement.
However, employees of banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office as usual, it added.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) yesterday announced that field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches will observe extended banking hours till 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm on December 30 and 31, respectively to facilitate collection of government receipts and taxes.
“Accordingly, NIFT [National Institutional Facilitation Technologies] has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 8:00 P.M Dec 31, 2021 (Friday) for same day clearing of payment instruments,” the SBP had said in a statement.
The center bank also directed all banks to keep their concerned branches open on Dec 31, 2021 (Friday)
