Banks to remain shut for public on Monday: SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on Monday, January 3, 2022, which will be observed as a ‘Bank Holiday’.

“All banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date,” the SBP said in a statement.

However, employees of banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office as usual, it added.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) yesterday announced that field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches will observe extended banking hours till 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm on December 30 and 31, respectively to facilitate collection of government receipts and taxes.

“Accordingly, NIFT [National Institutional Facilitation Technologies] has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 8:00 P.M Dec 31, 2021 (Friday) for same day clearing of payment instruments,” the SBP had said in a statement.

The center bank also directed all banks to keep their concerned branches open on Dec 31, 2021 (Friday)

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!