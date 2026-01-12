Terrorist attack on police check post foiled in Bannu

BANNU: A terrorist attack on the police check post was successfully foiled in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting police.

As per details, terrorists attacked the Kasho Pal police check post, located within the jurisdiction of Bannu.

According to police officials, terrorists opened fire on the check post from multiple directions. Police personnel responded promptly and effectively, forcing the attackers to flee the area.

District Police Officer Yasir Afridi said that police had inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists during the exchange of fire. He added that police personnel remain fully prepared at all times to confront terrorist elements.

“The terrorists will be hunted down one by one. They will not be given any opportunity to hide,” the DPO said, reaffirming the police’s resolve to maintain law and order in the district.

On November 25, Pakistan security forces killed 22 India-sponsored militants during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

According to the ISPR, on 24 November 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bannu District, on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij (FAK).

During the operation, security troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty two khwarij were killed.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored Kharji found in the area.