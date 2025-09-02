Six soldiers martyred, five Indian-backed khwarij killed in Bannu attack

BANNU: Six soldiers belonging to the Pakistan Army and Federal Constabulary (FC) embraced martyrdom as they foiled an attack on the FC Headquarters in Bannu, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

“During early hours of 2 September 2025, in a cowardly terrorist attack, Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij targeted Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Bannu District,” the military’s media wing stated.

It added that the Indian sponsored Khwarji attempted to breach the perimeter security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of security forces.

Security forces responded swiftly and effectively, killing five militants during the operation. Tragically, six personnel from the Pakistan Army and FC were martyred while bravely defending the post.

The suicide blast resulted in the partial collapse of the perimeter wall and damage to adjacent civilian infrastructure, inflicting injuries to three innocent civilians.

“Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, own troops engaged the Kharjis with precision and eliminated all five khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij. However, in this intense exchange of fire, Six brave soldiers belonging to Federal Constabulary and Pakistan Army, after putting up a heroic fight, embraced martyrdom in the line of duty,” the ISPR added.

It said that the clearance operation in the area would continue and perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act will be brought to justice.

“The security forces of Pakistan in step with nation remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate Indian sponsored terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further strengthen our unwavering commitment of safeguarding our nation at all costs.”