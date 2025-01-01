FIR of Bannu blast registered

BANNU: Various unknown individuals have been nominated as the Bannu police registered the First Information Report (FIR) of a blast that injured six persons including a child in the district on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the incident involved a bomb blast that occurred near a police van resulting in injuries to six individuals, including a child on Tuesday in Bannu.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Zaheer Khan against unidentified terrorists in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

Earlier on December 9, two terrorists involved in the killing of a policeman in Bannu shot dead in an encounter with the law enforcers while a cop was injured during the encounter.

Read more: Two militants shot dead in Bannu encounter

The terrorists had opened fire on the police in the Shah Deo area and managed to escape before killing a cop. The terrorists took refuge in a nearby house; however, the police chased them down.

The police surrounded the house and launched an operation against the terrorists, resulting in their deaths. The police have recovered weapons from the killed terrorists and shifted their bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

On November 25, a policeman was martyred and other sustained severe injuries as bandits launched a deadly attack on a check post in Sukkur.

The bandits launched an attack on a police checkpoint in the katcha area of Gaddpur near Pano Aqil, resulting in the martyrdom of a cop and injuries to other.