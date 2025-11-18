Bomber killed in botched attack in Bannu

BANNU: A suspected terrorist was killed on Tuesday when an explosive device he was carrying detonated prematurely on Doghoda Bridge in the Surani area of Bannu district, ARY News reported.

According to DIG Bannu Sajjad Khan, the suspect was trying to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing between 8 and 10 kilograms at Doghoda Bridge, within the jurisdiction of Basia Khail Police Station. The device exploded before it could be planted, killing him instantly.

“The IED weighing 8 to 10 kilograms was being installed as a target for police,” DIG Sajjad Khan said.

However, some police officials suggested that it could have been a suicide attack. According to state-run APP News, investigators are examining whether the motorcycle-borne attacker had planned to strike a security post or another target before the device went off.

The explosion was heard in surrounding localities, prompting a rapid response from law enforcement and security personnel. Fortunately, no other casualties or property damage were reported.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search and clearance operation. Forensic teams were called to collect evidence, while investigators work to determine the suspect’s potential links and motives.

Authorities have heightened security across the district following the incident. Further details are expected as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan security forces killed 15 Fitna-al-Khawarij militants in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On the reported presence of Khawarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district, the Pakistan army’s public relations wing said.

During the conduct of the operation, troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and killed ten Khawarij including Kharji ring leader Alam Mehsud.