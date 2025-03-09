FIR of terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt registered

BANNU: A case has been registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in connection with the Bannu cantonment attack, ARY New reported.

As per details, the case was filed under terrorism charges, with SHO Saddar Bannu Waseem Sajjad as the complainant.

According to the case details, 14 burqa-clad terrorists armed with heavy weapons carried out the attack, which resulted in multiple explosions in Bannu.

The blasts damaged nearby houses, causing casualties among the local population. The police, rescue teams, and local residents rushed the injured and deceased to the hospital.

The terrorists used two tractors and approximately 7,000 kilograms of explosives in the attack, arriving at the scene in rickshaws.

Earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that Pakistan security forces thwarted terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to military’s public relations wing, Pakistan security forces killed 16 Khawarij militants including four suicide bombers to foil a cowardly attack on Bannū Cantt.

According to ISPR, the terrorists attempted to cause massive destruction but were met with a swift and effective response from security forces.

The attackers rammed two explosive-laden vehicles into the cantonment wall, aiming to breach the security perimeter. However, due to the bravery and decisive action of security personnel, 16 terrorists were eliminated, including four suicide bombers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the operation, five security personnel embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly. The suicide explosions damaged the perimeter wall and caused severe destruction to a nearby mosque and civilian residential buildings. As a result, 13 innocent civilians lost their lives, and 32 others were injured, ISPR stated.

The initial investigation uncovered evidence of Afghan nationals’ involvement in the Bannu Cantt attack. ISPR further asserted that the attack was orchestrated by the handlers of Khawarij militants operating from Afghanistan.